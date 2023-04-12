The Louisville shooter's family says he had mental health challenges as the city prepares to honor the victims

People gather Tuesday to grieve the five people killed inside a bank, in Louisville, Kentucky.

 CNN

As officials in Louisville, Kentucky, prepare to host a vigil to grieve the five people killed this week in a downtown bank shooting, the 25-year-old gunman's family is saying he struggled with depression but they had no idea he was plotting the attack.

"While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act," Connor Sturgeon's family said in a statement to CNN affiliate WDRB.

CNN's Mark Morales, Laura Ly, John Miller, Celina Tebor, Artemis Moshtaghian, Rob Frehse, Curt Devine and Liam Reilly contributed to this report.

