It was late in the evening Saturday when Brandon Tsay heard the door close and "the sound of metal" in the lobby of Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, a dance hall in Alhambra, California, he told ABC's "Good Morning America."

"That's when I turned around and saw that there was an Asian man holding a gun," Tsay said Monday. The man seemed as if he was looking for targets, he said.

