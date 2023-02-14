A mass shooting at Michigan State University left three people dead and five others critically wounded Monday evening, triggering an hourslong manhunt and shelter-in-place orders before the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The gunman opened fire at two campus locations, turning the sprawling university of about 50,000 students into a crime scene and forcing terrified students to run and hide as hundreds of officers in tactical gear swarmed the school -- a now-familiar scene to many US communities.

CNN's Phil Mattingly, Sara Smart, Tina Burnside, Josh Campbell and Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report.

