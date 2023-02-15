Years before Anthony Dwayne McRae killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon -- a felony that would have prevented him from being able to buy a gun if he were convicted.

That felony case never went to trial. Instead, a 2019 deal allowed McRae to plead guilty to a misdemeanor -- possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, the Ingham County prosecutor's office said Tuesday. McRae spent a year and a half on probation.

