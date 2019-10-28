ALBANY – An Albany group is bringing healthier eating to neighborhoods where food choices are limited by the lack of grocery stores and transportation.
The Mobile Grocery provides fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat, eggs and other food items to the areas where they are needed most, said Tommie Terrell, who reported on the effort during a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting.
“We launched about two weeks ago at (Albany State University’s) Homecoming,” Terrell, headmaster of H.E.R.O.’s Instillment Academy, told The Herald during an interview outside the meeting. “We received a lot of great reviews. Alumni were pleased to know we were tackling the food deserts.”
The Mobile Grocery is a refurbished step van with shelves, generator, cooler and freezer to store and keep perishable foods fresh.
Since the Homecoming appearance, a soft launch was held on Saturday in the 400 block of Jefferies Avenue. That location was chosen, Terrell said, because it is one of the lowest-income areas of the city.
“We had families coming from as far away as Cedar, Odom, Alice (streets),” he said. “We served probably 50 to 75 families.”
Witnessing families in the area walking to discount stores where the selection of healthy foods is limited “is how we knew the need was there,” Terrell said.
Among the vegetables distributed are cucumbers, cabbage, sweet potatoes, corn and collards. Apples and oranges also were on the menu.
“Some of the things we are going to include are some of the things that may not be common to people – squash and eggplant,” Terrell said. “(And) just being able to give kids a healthy snack opportunity in the afternoons.
“We want the kids to ask can (they) have an apple instead of a bag of chips. To know that some kids don’t have a green vegetable with their meals, unless it’s at school, is disheartening.”
Terrell told commissioners that one roadblock so far is that the food truck cannot set up shop in residential areas such as public housing properties and is scrambling to find private businesses close to the people they need to reach. Those include, particularly, the elderly, many of whom are themselves raising grandchildren and can use the assistance.
Other key groups they hope to reach are children under 19, the disabled and single mothers.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas noted the incongruity that ice cream trucks have access to areas where the Mobile Grocery is denied.
“It doesn’t make sense; you can get a Nutty Buddy, but you can’t get fresh vegetables,” he said.
Terrell said his group is trying to work with private business owners to gain access to parking lots and set up a regular schedule of sites to visit each week.
The group purchases food at wholesale prices for sale.
For more information about the Mobile Grocery, call (229) 344-0445.