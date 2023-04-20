The most seriously injured of two teenage cheerleaders shot in a Texas parking lot this week -- an incident in which one said she'd opened the wrong vehicle door -- is recovering from surgery as her team prepares to compete in a world championship without her, an official with her cheer company said.

Payton Washington was shot in the leg and back during the early Tuesday attack in the city of Elgin, damaging her pancreas and diaphragm and requiring her to undergo surgery to remove her ruptured spleen, Lynne Shearer, managing partner of the Woodlands Elite cheer program, told CNN on Wednesday.

