While it's hard to imagine flooding more frightening than what the St. Louis area and Kentucky saw last week, new research shows that more extreme events are coming, and if the communities impacted don't build back smarter, the devastation will be worse the second time around.

The world is getting better at managing extreme weather risk and adapt to the changes brought by the climate crisis. But a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature found that climate change-fueled flooding and droughts are still getting deadlier and more expensive.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.