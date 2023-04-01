Scientists have watched in astonishment as ocean temperatures have steadily risen over the past several years -- even as the cooling La Niña phenomenon had a firm grip on the Pacific. The oceans have been record-warm for the past four years, scientists reported in January. Then in mid-March, climatologists noted that global sea surface temperature climbed to a new high.

The incredible trend worries experts about what could lie ahead, especially as forecasts predict El Niño is on its way starting this summer -- and along with it, impacts like extreme heat, dangerous tropical cyclones and a significant threat to fragile coral reefs.

Tags