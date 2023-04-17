Planet-warming methane pollution from the US oil and gas industry was 70% higher than the Environmental Protection Agency's own estimates between 2010 and 2019, scientists reported Monday.

The new study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests the federal government's current system for detecting methane leaks from fossil fuel pipes, wells and compressors is inadequate. Several recent studies have shown similar results, and scientists now say the EPA needs to leverage new technology to get a fuller picture of how much of this potent greenhouse gas is escaping into the atmosphere and hold companies accountable for the leaks.

