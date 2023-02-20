The oldest Black church in California's East Bay was devastated by a massive fire Sunday night that the church's pastor said gutted its interior structure.

Video showed heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Oakland, where the fire erupted shortly before midnight, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. It quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire, the department said, with about 60 firefighters working to quell the blaze.

