The ozone layer is on track to recover within decades as harmful chemicals are phased out, scientists report

An image from NASA showing the ozone hole over Antarctica on August 17, 2021. The purple and blue colors are where there was the least ozone, and the yellows and reds are where there was more ozone.

 NASA

In rare good news for the planet, Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover completely within decades, as ozone-depleting chemicals are phased out across the world, according to a new United Nations-backed assessment.

The ozone layer protects the planet from harmful ultraviolet rays. But since the late 1980s, scientists have sounded the alarm about a hole in this shield, caused by ozone-depleting substances including chlorofluorocarbons, dubbed CFCs, often found in refrigerators, aerosols and solvents.

