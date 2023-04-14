Tony Montalto sat in a Florida courtroom and watched in disbelief as his 14-year-old daughter's killer received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury was unable to reach unanimous agreement that her murderer should be put to death.

"It was the third worst thing that's ever happened to me," Montalto said of the decision six months ago. The first was learning his daughter Gina was among the 17 people killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, he said. The second was seeing her body.

