The Parkland school shooter is set to be sentenced to life in prison today

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom Tuesday for his first of two expected sentencing hearings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

 Amy Beth Bennett/Pool/South Florida Sun Sentinel/AP

The gunman who murdered 17 people in 2018 at a South Florida high school is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, bringing to a close an agonizing, monthslong trial in which a jury declined to recommend a death sentence.

Nikolas Cruz, 24, is due to face more of his victims in court before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally levies the sentence recommended last month -- an outcome that disappointed and angered many relatives of those he killed, including some who confronted Cruz Tuesday in court.

