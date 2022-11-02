The Parkland school shooter is set to be sentenced to life in prison today

The gunman who murdered 17 people in 2018 at a South Florida high school is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, bringing to a close an agonizing, monthslong trial in which a jury declined to recommend a death sentence.
Nikolas Cruz, 24, is due to face more of his victims in court before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally levies the sentence recommended last month -- an outcome that disappointed and angered many relatives of those he killed, including some who confronted Cruz Tuesday in court.
"I'm too old to see you live out your life sentence, but I hope your ever(y) breathing moment here on Earth is miserable and you repent for your sins," Theresa Robinovitz, the grandmother of slain 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, told the shooter. "And burn in hell."
The state sought the death penalty, and so Cruz's trial moved to the sentencing phase, in which a jury was tasked with hearing prosecutors and defense attorneys argue reasons they felt he should or should not be put to death.
The prosecution argued, in part, the shooting was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel and was premeditated and calculated. The defense, pushing for a life sentence, pointed to the shooter's mental or intellectual deficits they said stemmed from prenatal alcohol exposure.