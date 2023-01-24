Authorities are working to figure out why a 67-year-old man may have killed seven people in a small coastal city near San Francisco -- the third mass shooting to stun California in as many days and one that left's another Asian American community reeling.

Just hours after the suspect in Monday's attacks in Half Moon Bay, Chunli Zhao, was taken into in custody while parked at a sheriff's substation with a semi-automatic handgun in his vehicle, someone else was killed and seven people injured in a spray of bullets along a road in Oakland, the San Mateo sheriff and Oakland police said.

