food sunlight.jpg

UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Professor Govindaraj Dev Kumar and his team are researching how factors such as sunlight, water temperature and UV radiation affect populations of Salmonella and E. coli in irrigation water.

 Special Photo: Jennifer Reynolds, UGA/CAES

ATHENS — The World Health Organization estimates that there are 600 million cases of foodborne illness every year. One way harmful pathogens can enter the food supply is through irrigation water, but researchers are using precision agriculture to create a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to combat the bacteria that makes us sick. And the tool they are using is available to everyone — the sun.

In recent years, researchers have begun to examine the effects of light on microorganisms. Antimicrobial blue light is used in hospital settings to reduce pathogens, and current research is underway at the University of Georgia to determine the viability of its use in food production.

Recommended for you

Jennifer Reynolds is the communications professional for UGA’s Center for Food Safety.

Tags

More News