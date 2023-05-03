Francisco Oropesa, the man suspected of gunning down five people in a neighboring home in Texas, including a 9-year-old boy and his mother, was captured Tuesday evening after a tip helped lead authorities to his whereabouts, ending a dayslong search for the fugitive, officials announced.

Ultimately, law enforcement found him stowed under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home just miles from the Cleveland, Texas, residence where the attack took place, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Tuesday.

