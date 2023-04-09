The Texas pardons board is investigating after GOP governor's request in case of sergeant convicted of killing protester at 2020 BLM rally

Daniel Perry, 35, was convicted of murder for fatally shooting a man who approached his car at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas.

 Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is launching an investigation upon the Republican governor's request for an expedited probe and pardon recommendation for a US Army sergeant convicted Friday of killing a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020.

"The board will be commencing that investigation immediately" and will report to the governor with recommendations when it's done, board spokesperson Rachel Alderete said Monday. The board didn't immediately say how long the inquiry could take or whether an appeal process is required ahead of a recommendation.

Recommended for you

CNN's Rosa Flores, Camila Bernal, Zoe Sottile and Colin Jeffery contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News