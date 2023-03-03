Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the support flooding in to Kyiv from countries across the world, sends a powerful message to "would be aggressors everywhere," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"Part of the reason countries way beyond Europe are also so focused on this and are working to support Ukraine and deal with the challenge is because they know it could have effect here," Blinken said, speaking in New Delhi.

