The University of California, Santa Cruz, is condemning recent antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ incidents reported on and near the campus, including a group of students who allegedly gathered to celebrate Adolf Hitler's birthday.

"They sang happy birthday and ate cakes adorned with hateful and horrific symbols," UC Santa Cruz Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Success Akirah Bradley-Armstrong said in a statement. The reported party took place on campus on April 20, the statement said.

CNN's Krystina Shveda and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0