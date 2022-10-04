As protesters took to the streets of Iran following the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman apprehended for apparently not wearing her hijab properly, videos of the uprising began to flood the internet.

Clips of students tearing up pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader in northern Iran. Photos of women removing their hijab in Iran's capital, Tehran. Videos of protesters marching down the streets of the capital with their fists in the air.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News