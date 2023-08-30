The ways Hurricane Idalia has already made history

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida at approximately 7:45 a.m. EDT on August 30.

 CNN Weather

(CNN) — Hurricane Idalia remained an active threat to the Southeast on Wednesday afternoon, but it has already left its mark on history, proving to be a once-in-a-lifetime storm for parts of Florida.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 125 mph Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region – where the panhandle meets the peninsula – near Keaton Beach.

