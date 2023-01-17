The world's oldest person, a French nun, dies at 118

Sister Andre, the world's oldest known person, died on January 17.

 Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

French nun Sister André, the world's oldest known person, died on Tuesday at the age of 118 in the southern city of Toulon.

The city's mayor, Hubert Falco, announced the news of her death on Twitter, writing that "it is with immense sadness and emotion that I learnt tonight of the passing of the world's oldest person #SisterAndré."

Tags