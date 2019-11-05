ALBANY – Twelve candidate, their political futures on the line — at least for this election cycle — settled in to wait Tuesday night as officials in the Dougherty County Elections office tabulated votes from the day’s municipal election.
On the line in Albany were the mayor’s seat and two seats on the Albany City Commission.
Much of the attention was focused on the mayor’s race, where incumbent Dorothy Hubbard, seeking a third term in office, took on six challengers. Early polling showed Hubbard garnering a large number of the votes in southeast Albany precincts, while several voters in northwest Albany precincts said they supported Bo Dorough, a former city commissioner, and James Pratt Jr., an Albany State University professor.
Other candidates seeking the mayor’s office were former city commissioner Henry Mathis, businessmen Omar Salaam and Edward Allen, and firefighter Tracy Taylor.
The talk in the mayoral race leading up to election day focused primarily on utilities costs and crime issues, with Hubbard drawing heat for not attending any of several candidate forums held by various groups. Most political followers said they expected a runoff in the mayor’s race, while two of the candidates predicted they’d win the election without a runoff.
The Ward IV seat currently held by Roger Marietta went up for grabs when Marietta was videotaped taking campaign signs of his opponent, businessman Chad Warbington, out of two families’ yards. The homeowners filed charges against Marietta, which are pending, and what was expected to be a close race drew even closer.
“I made an error in judgement, and I apologize to the people of Albany and, especially, in Ward IV,” Marietta said. “All I can do is ask the people of Albany to forgive me and move forward.”
Warbington had two special supporters out holding up, ironically, political signs at the east entrance to the Albany State University West campus, where Marietta is employed as a professor: his parents, Charles and Betty Warbington.
The race to claim the Ward VI seat held by Tommie Postell for the past 16 years pitted three relative newcomers to the political scene — Demetrious Young, John Hawthorne and Leroy Smith — against each other. All three jumped into the fray when Postell, who endorsed Young, announced he would not seek another four-year term. All three said the city needs to focus more on the southern section of the city that encompasses Ward VI.
While the grown-ups were putting their political futures on the line, sisters A’Marie and Jayda Graham got two lessons on voting on Tuesday, first in their classes at Sherwood Acres Middle School and then watching as granddad Elijah Graham voted.
The U.S. Army retiree said that he voted “yes” on the ballot question to allow sales of alcoholic beverages to begin an hour earlier – at 11 a.m. – at restaurants on Sunday.
He also said he supported Hubbard in her re-election bid.
“I’ve been voting for her since she started out,” Graham said after casting his ballot at Porterfield United Methodist Church. “I like her policies and her leadership. She’s a servant-leader. She doesn’t just tell you what to do, she goes out and does it. She’s on the front line.”
Graham said he was performing his constitutional right and civic duty to vote, and giving the girls a lesson at the same time.
“I’m showing my grandchildren the process of voting, because one day they’re going to be doing what I’m doing, voting,” he said.
Robert Taylor III, a retired dentist who served in the U.S. Navy, voted at Shiloh Baptist Church and said he also supported Hubbard and voted to approve the alcohol measure.
“I’ve been knowing her for over 40 years,” he said of the incumbent mayor. “Of the choices presented, she’s the better one.”
Taylor said among his main concerns for Albany is improving the city’s infrastructure.
There was only a trickle of voters walking into the precinct during the mid-afternoon.
Jaleesa Rowe said that she supported James Pratt Jr. because she thinks the city needs some younger leadership to take over.
“I went to school with him,” she said. “He’s also a college professor. We just need a couple more new faces that can make things better.”
Rowe said she thinks the alcohol measure is a good idea.
“I believe the alcohol sales will bring in more money,” she said. “Other towns, they sell alcohol on Sunday.”
Roderick M. Bridges, who was voting before heading to work later in the day, said he also supported the alcohol measure.
“Why take the money to another town when you can do it here?” he said. “I voted for Dorothy Hubbard. She’s doing a good job. I hope she wins again.”
The only items on ballots for voters in unincorporated Dougherty County was an identical ballot question about beginning Sunday sale of alcoholic beverages at restaurants and a second question on allowing sales of beer, liquor and wine on Sunday at package stores.
Officials at the Elections office said that around 5 p.m. voting was still “slow” at most precincts, although they noted, “there have been some spurts of people coming in and voting.”
Less than 3,000 of Dougherty County’s almost 60,000 registered voters took the opportunity to cast ballots during the three-week early voting period leading up to election day.
Final election results will be available at albanyherald.com as soon as they are counted in the Elections office.