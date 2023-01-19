Climate change is sending the world hurtling towards a series of catastrophic tipping points, which risk setting off feedback loops that lock the world into irreversible climate change. That's the bad news.

The good news, however, is that there is also a series of "positive tipping points," according to an analysis published Thursday by researchers from an international group of institutions including the University of Exeter and the World Resources Institute's Systems Change Lab, with support from the Bezos Earth Fund.

