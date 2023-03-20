Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former South Carolina attorney, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month after he was found guilty of murdering his wife and son -- the most serious and grisliest of the allegations faced by the scion of what was once one of the state's most influential dynasties.

The murder convictions, which Murdaugh has appealed, came almost two years after he called police to report he had found his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, and his grown son, Paul Murdaugh, shot dead at their rural estate. Murdaugh said he found the bodies after returning from a visit to his mother.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News