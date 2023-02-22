The two best students at one New York high school aren't just related -- they're twins, and they're bringing sibling rivalry to a whole new level.

Twin sisters Gloria and Victoria Guerrier were respectively named valedictorian and salutatorian of West Hempstead Secondary School's Class of 2023 last week. Gloria earned a grade point average of 105.3, while Victoria's reached 104.9. Neither have ever received a grade lower than a 100 on their transcripts, according to the school.

