Soon after his 20th birthday, Isaac Danian disappeared from his home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in early September 2020, leaving behind a note for his younger siblings that warned them "do not get the vaccine" or "you won't make it to heaven."

His parents, Abigail and John Danian, told CNN that their son had grown paranoid during the pandemic. They say he started to believe that the Covid-19 vaccine was the government's way of controlling the population, and that the Covid test was just as dangerous. Before he left home, his parents say, their son told them to sell all their belongings and move into a bunker.

