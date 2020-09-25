ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) -- A family is heartbroken after their beloved family puppy was stolen by thieves. Now, they are sharing passionate words as they pray their beloved family puppy is ok after being stolen.
“If anybody has a pet you know what your pet means to you, like everybody loves their pet, they’re like family,” said Victoria Donahoo.
The family of three said they were visiting relatives in Atlanta and had started their trip back to Florida on Wednesday evening when they stopped at the gas station in Buckhead on Paces Ferry road.
“The gas station was packed full of people and when he came in and told me I didn’t believe him at first,” said Victoria.
Victoria had gone to the restroom while her husband paid for gas. They left the car running so Stormy the puppy still had air on, locked the car and took the key fob inside.
The car thieves struck within minutes. Luckily the family’s son wasn’t with his parents at the time.
"We were told there is a gonna be a slim chance [by police] that we would get her back, which was a really, really sad thing to hear," said Victoria.
