ALBANY -- Dougherty County and its partners have been big boosters of the Strive for 75 campaign whose goal is to get 75 percent of county residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.
On Saturday, the third incentive-based vaccination clinic hosted by the county will add the Moderna vaccine to the mix for individuals who prefer it for booster shots as well as initial and second doses. The Pfizer vaccine, used exclusively for the first two clinics, also will be available.
County residents 18 and older and college students enrolled in the county will receive a $100 gift card for getting a shot.
“We did 1,441 (shots) at the first two,” Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sm Allen said. “If we could hit that 1,000 (mark on Saturday), that would get us to almost 2,500. It’s been a success. This one could run from 600 to 1,000.”
The Dougherty County Commission has allocated $400,000 from federal COVID recovery funds received to cover the vaccination clinics, working with partners Phoebe Putney Health System, Albany Area Primary Health Care, the Dougherty County Health Department and the city of Albany.
During the first clinic on Sept. 18 medical professionals administered 538 shots, and 875 doses were administered on Oct. 16.
“Both vaccination events we have held rendered a host of Dougherty County residents receiving vaccines,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “Although our numbers are shifting back down again in Dougherty County for the number of positive cases, it is our hope that our citizens will continue to step up and obtain the vaccinations in order to help further protect the community and help us reach our 75 percent vaccination level for Dougherty County.”
The 8 a.m.-2 p.m. event to be held behind the Albany Civic Center on Saturday will accommodate drive-through traffic and walk-ups.
