ALBANY – A barn owl, mosquitoes and a weather balloon were learning aids used this week to teach Dougherty County third-graders about water and its importance in everyday life.
Some 900 students are attending this year's water festival at the Albany Civic Center, sponsored by the Albany State University Georgia Water Planning and Policy Center and Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
“This is our 15th annual water festival,” Judy Bowles, executive director of KADB, said. “We started this 15 years ago in an effort to educate our young people about water, which is the most precious resource we as humans have.
“We want them to realize the water we drink today is the same water the dinosaurs drank. We want them to recognize the quantity and quality of water, because they are a future generation who are going to dictate how we protect our water.”
Topics covered included irrigation, mosquito control, erosion, weather, the importance of clean water for animals and protecting water quality in forests. Sessions for the festival conclude today.
Water education is part of the third-grade curriculum, Bowles said, so the festival fits neatly in with what they are learning in the classroom.
“We have 23 presenters who committed for three days educating our young people,” Bowles said. “They give (a total of) 81 presentations a day.”
At the conclusion of the festival each student receives a package of material including a coloring activity book and hazardous waste guide.
One model at the festival showed a river watershed, along with all of the activities that go on in the environment and contribute to water quality including a factory, farm, construction and traffic.
“It’s a perfect little community in a box,” said Pam Roshio, a former teacher in the Dougherty County School System who volunteers to teach at the festival and in classrooms.
Donell Mathis, environmental control manager for Dougherty County, discussed the life cycle of mosquitoes, how his department works to control the numbers of the biting insects and mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile Virus and the Zika virus.
The department applies pesticides as needed during the months mosquitoes are most active, Mathis said during an interview between sessions.
“It hasn’t been bad this year,” he said of the mosquito population.
In addition to regular applications of pesticides, the office also responds to calls from residents about mosquito issues.
“We have to address complaints,” he said. “No complaints come in to our office without us addressing them.”