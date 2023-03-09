A third person has died as a result of the deadly crush of concertgoers at a Rochester, New York, event venue Sunday night, according to a news release from police obtained by CNN affiliate WHAM.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Aisha Stephens, was "the last remaining hospitalized victim" from the incident, the statement said, adding, "The investigation into the incident continues."

