ALBANY – One of three Republican candidates who ran in the special election for a southwest Georgia seat in the state House of Representatives has endorsed one of the two challengers who will face off in the Dec. 3 runoff election.
Tyler Johnson, who finished third on Nov. 5, on Wednesday endorsed Leesburg Mayor Jim Quinn, who finished first on election night with 42 percent of the vote.
Quinn is vying in the House 152 race, which includes all of Lee and Worth counties and the southern portion of Sumter County, against former Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta, who drew 34 percent of ballots cast.
“During the election, I had the chance to campaign alongside of all of the contenders for House District 152, getting to know them and their positions,” said Johnson, a combat veteran currently serving in the Georgia National Guard. “Since the election, the two remaining candidates both solicited my support. After consideration of who I believe best reflects my values and will represent all three counties as a true conservative, I am endorsing Jim Quinn.
“I encourage those that supported my campaign to join me in supporting Jim Quinn on Dec. 3.”
Tyler said that he believes Quinn represents the future of the Republican Party.
“I’m honored to have the support of an individual known and trusted in Southwest Georgia as a strong conservative,” Quinn said.