ALBANY — Residents of a Dougherty County neighborhood who have been seeking assistance in slowing down speeding drivers got some answers Monday, but the time it has taken for a response has left them disappointed.
It was the third appearance this year for members of the Southgate community, which includes Robert Cross Park south of Albany, during a Dougherty County Commission meeting after residents spoke out in February and during the summer.
During an earlier appearance, they told commissioners that speeding drivers have left the roadway and ended up in residents’ yards and pose a safety hazard.
“The thing is, we have asked for this way back in February,” Southgate resident Frank Williamson said during an interview following the meeting. “It’s about waiting eight months and we’re still waiting, so I don’t know how it’s going to be resolved. It takes so long for our complaints to be resolved.”
On Monday the commission and the residents learned there will be more waiting, as a speed study performed recently was done on the wrong section of Astoria Drive. The area where residents have requested speed bumps is farther south of the location where the study was conducted.
The city of Albany, with which the county contracts for that work, will have to do another study at the correct location. Officials do not have a timetable for when that work could be performed.
Williamson, who is the pastor at Blue Springs Missionary Baptist Church and has attended previous meetings when the topic came up, said there is a safety issue.
“Where they’re talking about putting them (speed bumps) on Astoria, there are a lot of children,” he said. “They’re out there all the time, and some of them are young children.”
On Monday, Dougherty County Public Works Director Chuck Mathis and Engineering Manager Jeremy Brown addressed the issue. If a speed study indicates traffic-calming devices are warranted, a certain percentage of residents will need to sign a petition in favor before the county could install them under the county’s policy.
“Everybody may not be in agreement,” Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. “Some people hate those.”
A total of 10 speed bumps have been requested, five on Astoria Drive and an additional five on two other streets. The cost for all would be about $42,000, Brown said.
“The problem is Astoria,” Commissioner Victor Edwards, who has expressed frustration at the time it has taken to get answers about the cost of installing the devices, said. “That’s it. Don’t worry about nobody else. With your experience, would that be sufficient?”
When a new speed study is conducted, neighborhood resident Willie Dawson told commissioners, it should be of sufficient duration to get a true measure of how fast drivers are going. Weekends and times when there are a large number of visitors to the park are the times when speeding is at the worst.
If county policy does not allow the application of speed bumps in this case, he asked considering another alternative.
“We request that we get a four-way stop sign put at the intersection of Spelman (Drive) and Astoria,” Dawson said. “I know that would be cheaper than speed bumps. I think that would be the second-best option other than speed bumps.”
In other business, commissioners:
♦ Heard a report from Albany-Dougherty Planning Services Director Paul Forgey on a request for a mini-storage development at 2507 Fleming Road. Rezoning the property from C-5 office-residential-institutional to a C-3 commercial district designation and a special use permit would be required for the Base Side Storage development to proceed.
♦ Received a recommendation to accept a $3.27 million grant for a federal fund to purchase 18 storm-damaged homes. The 18 properties would be razed and the lots left as green space.
♦ Heard a report from Forgey on the state’s “tiny homes” regulations to consider for adoption by the county. Tiny homes are residential structures of 400 square feet or less.
