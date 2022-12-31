Thirteen bison killed in traffic accident near Yellowstone Park

 FLPA/Bill Coster/Shutterstock

Multiple bison died near the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Wednesday after being struck by a semi-truck, according to police.

"Thirteen bison were killed in this traffic accident, with some of the bison needing to be euthanized due to severe injuries," said the West Yellowstone Police Department in a news release posted to Facebook on Friday.

