This bird hadn't been documented by scientists since 1882. Then they captured video of it in Papua New Guinea

Researchers captured footage of the black-naped pheasant-pigeon 140 years after the bird was last documented.

 Doka Nason/American Bird Conservancy

A bird thought to be extinct for 140 years has been rediscovered in the forests of Papua New Guinea.

The black-naped pheasant-pigeon was documented by scientists for the first and last time in 1882, according to a news release from nonprofit Re:wild, which helped fund the search effort.

