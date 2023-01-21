The Fender's blue butterfly has fluttered away from the brink of extinction.

The species, once so rare it was thought to be extinct, is no longer considered endangered, according to a January 11 news release from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The organization reclassified the species from "endangered" to "threatened" and also finalized a rule to make it easier for landowners to manage the species.

