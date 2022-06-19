Foxx says that Biggio's business has had a major impact on the town economy.
"They kind of gave us life, like a rebirth," she said. "They provided an industry for Moffat."
"We've got a lot of open space, a lot of good resources, beautiful elevation, good climate that lends itself to marijuana cultivation," Foxx said.
Licenses for cannabis cultivation in Moffat, according to Foxx, have shot up from just two to over 70 in the past six years, in large part thanks to Area 420.
After Biggio suggested the name change during the public comment period at a meeting, they put it on the agenda for a town hall on June 7.
"It felt like almost the whole town came out to share their side," Foxx said.
Foxx says that not everyone in the town was enthusiastic about the possible name change. Some residents wanted to keep the town's "history, heritage, and identity" embodied in its name. The town was originally named after David H. Moffat, an industrialist who contributed heavily to the development of railroads and mines in Colorado.
The next step in transforming Moffat to Kush would be for a resident to start a petition, Foxx says.
"Currently it's just a discussion, we haven't done anything," she said.
Foxx thinks the possibility of changing the town's name is "exciting."
"A little silly, but that's good," she said. "It's the right kind of silly. But it's also accurate, like it is a good representation of this region, of the industry that we're trying to promote, and the lifeblood of our town."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.