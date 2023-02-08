This dwarf planet has a ring instead of a moon, and scientists don't know why

An artist's rendition of Quaoar, the largest object found orbiting the sun since Pluto was discovered in 1930. Quaoar orbits in a region of space called the Kuiper Belt.

 G. Bacon/NASA/Getty Images

Recent telescope data revealed that a small planet in the far reaches of our solar system has a dense ring round it. And scientists are baffled as to why.

The planet, Quaoar, is one of roughly 3,000 small planets that orbit the sun beyond Neptune, and at 690 miles (1,110-kilometers) wide, it's about the seventh largest, with Pluto and Eris ranking as the biggest.

