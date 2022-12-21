As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.

In Matamoros, Mexico, near the US border across from Brownsville on the southern tip of Texas, migrants — mostly Venezuelans and Haitians — are living in a large encampment, with tarp-covered tents and clotheslines stretching between them. Some families have been waiting there for weeks.

CNN’s Rosa Flores, Jason Hanna, David Culver, Catherine E. Shoichet, Priscilla Alvarez and Ed Lavandera contributed to this report.

