Dartmouth College, one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the United States, is set to welcome its first-ever female president: Sian Leah Beilock, the current president of Barnard College.

Beilock will serve as the Ivy League school's 19th president, and the first female president in its more than 250-year history, according to a press release published by Dartmouth last week. She takes the office July 1, 2023, and will succeed Philip J. Hanlon, who announced in January he would step down next year.

