This Ohio animal shelter will write your ex's name in a litterbox for Valentine's Day

The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, will write your ex's name in a litterbox for just $5.

 Guajillo studio/Adobe Stock

It's the purrfect way to get back at your crappy ex.

This Valentine's Day, an Ohio animal shelter is offering to write your ex's name in a litterbox -- and let its adoptable cats go to town.

Recommended for you

Tags