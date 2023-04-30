It wasn't just bullets and slashing swords that Isaac C. Hart had to fear during the Civil War.

As a White Army officer leading Black troops, Hart faced the possibility of being treated harshly if taken captive by the Confederacy. The men in his company, part of United States Colored Troops 2nd Regiment Cavalry, had similar concerns, including a threat by the Confederacy to enslave them.

