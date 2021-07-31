This woman has the largest mouth in the world, according to Guinness By Rachel Trent, CNN Jul 31, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TikTok is full of users with big mouths, but one star on the social media platform just proved hers is quite literally the largest.Guinness World Records confirmed that Samantha Ramsdell, from Connecticut, is the record holder for the world's largest mouth gape for a female.Her mouth gape measures 6.56 centimeters, or about two and a half inches. When measured across, it reaches more than 10 centimeters, or four inches. Ramsdell said she has always known she has a big mouth, but it wasn't until the "children of TikTok" pointed out she may have a record-sized mouth that she was encouraged to go for the record."I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth," she said.Her videos include one of her stuffing three donuts in her mouth, a step up from her video fulfilling a request to eat two at one time. She can also fit in a large order of fries.It wasn't always fun and games for her though. Ramsdell said she was bullied growing up for her mouth's size. Now at age 31, Ramsdell embraces her unique feature for her 1.7 million TikTok followers.She said it used to be "something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small," but it's now "one of the biggest, best things about me.""It's your superpower. It's the thing that makes you unique and special," she said. "Everyone should be celebrating what makes them different."Ramsdell hopes to one day have her own show, using her humor, wit and singing.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 