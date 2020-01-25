ALBANY -- For John and Alexander Thomas, necessity wasn’t the mother of invention. It was a question about the possession many wear strapped to their wrists composed of components like metal, plastic and leather.
“Why do people call them ‘watches' when they tell time? Why not call them a ‘time-teller’ or something like that?” John Thomas asked rhetorically.
If you’re going to call it a “watch,” it should be something that the owner can, well, watch, the Thomases reasoned.
So they took the idea of the usually diminutive smart watch and turned it on its head with a big screen suitable for catching up on television shows and sports while on the go.
John Thomas, who spoke to The Albany Herald about their concept, which is now on the market and so far available online, said he uses the one he wears when at the gym or in a car -- while a passenger, not the driver -- to keep up with television viewing.
The watch also has all the other features of a smartphone. It has a screen about a third of the size of the average smartphone of today and also has a touchscreen. So it also allows the user to keep up with social media and use GPS and other features. And it can be used as a stand-alone phone.
“The live TV, though, that blew a lot of people away,” Thomas said. “Maybe you’re traveling ... you don’t have to miss your favorite show. You can watch it. I think that’s the main thing, never miss your favorite show.”
Thomas said interest in the phone has come from across the spectrum.
“We have a younger generation that like something like this,” he said. “We have quite a few older people who have purchased them.”
Thomas said he and his siblings were brought up by a grandmother and grandfather, Joe and Ruth Thomas, who taught them the value of work. His grandfather, though disabled by a workplace industry, started his own front-porch barbershop and lawn service business, while Ruth Thomas was a housekeeper.
“This was (our) first exposure to business and entrepreneurship,” John Thomas said. “Mr. Joe would find the jobs, and the brothers would do the work. This led me to always think and talk about unlimited possibilities, and once I was grown up, I wasn’t going to be poor and would always take care of my family.”
In 1988, Thomas said he and his brother had the idea for a phone with a camera with which callers could see each other while talking. Having no idea how to develop this idea themselves, the idea lay dormant in Thomas’ mind until Apple made it a reality, he said.
“(But) Apple proved we were not crazy, as some may have thought when we first spoke of the idea,” he said.
Motivated by that occurrence, the brothers decided to pursue their dreams.
“For so long, it seemed as if there was no way out of the everyday struggle, until (we) came across books, attended seminars and acquired the knowledge that taught us to think and see different,” Thomas said.
The idea for the TV smartwatch came about in around 2015 and became an actual product to strap on a wrist in late 2019.
“We had a team we gave all the information to, and they turned out what we saw,” Thomas said.
Currently, the watch is available for $350 at the tvsmartwatch.com website, with a $50 online coupon. Retailers also have shown interest, Thomas said.
The brothers say they plan to expand with different colors of bands and perhaps headphones in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.