THOMASVILLE — Contractors were scheduled to begin work at Thomasville Regional Airport on Tuesday. The work will require temporary runway closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with normal runway operations beginning at 5 p.m. Runway 14-32 is expected to resume normal operations Thursday evening, while Runway 4-22 will remain closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. until Sunday, May 2.
The work is part of an apron and taxiway rehabilitation project funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, Georgia Department of Transportation Aviation Branch, and the city of Thomasville. Kellermen Construction of Valdosta received the contact for the construction project.
For more information about this project, call the Thomasville Regional Airport at (229) 225-4313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.