THOMASVILLE – Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City's 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration.
The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
“This celebration is a wonderful addition to our community, and we anticipate a large crowd for a great family fun day in downtown Thomasville,” Bonnie Hayes, the city's director of tourism development, said in a news release. “We had about 80 entries in last year’s parade and anticipate great participation again this year.”
Ucher Dent, voted Woman of the Year by the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce, has been selected by the Black History Month Committee as this year’s parade grand marshal.
Following the parade, a community celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater, featuring food vendors, local performances, a step show, and live music by the Steve Walden Band.
“This is a great community celebration with activities for everyone to enjoy,” Hayes said, adding that the event is free of charge and open to the community.
Applications are being accepted for parade entries until Jan. 20 and can be found online at Thomasvillega.com. For more information about the event, call (229) 228-7977.