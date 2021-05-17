THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville will observe National Public Works Week this week.
“We invite the community to join us as we recognize the city’s Public Works staff," Chris White, executive director of Public Utilities, said. "These often-unsung heroes of our society are professionals who serve the public every day with quiet dedication."
This year’s theme, “Stronger Together,” challenges members of the Public Works field and their citizens to think about the role Public Works plays in creating a great place to live.
“It reminds us of the impact citizens and Public Works professionals can have on their communities,” White said. “This results in the ability to accomplish goals once thought unattainable.
“The dedicated men and women of our Public Works staff help maintain the community’s strength by working together to provide an infrastructure of services in transportation, water, wastewater, stormwater treatment, public building and spaces, parks, emergency management, first response disaster relief, solid waste, and right-of-way management. They excel at providing needed collaboration with all the stakeholders in capital projects, infrastructure solutions, and quality-of-life services.”
The city of Thomasville encompasses approximately 15 square miles, has 152 miles of city-owned streets, approximately 308 acres of parks, and 115 rose beds.
“Our Public Works Department is responsible for the overall beauty of our city; they maintain our streets, parks, and natural green spaces,” White said. “When out-of-town guests recently visited Thomasville for the centennial Rose Festival, the work of our Public Works staff, among others, left a memorable mark on their experience during their stay. Their work during so many of our events is invaluable.
“We are constantly proud of and thankful for the city’s Public Works employees. Join us as we thank them for their dedication to our community.”
