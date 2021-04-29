ALBANY -- Georgia Chamber officials have added events in Cordele and Thomasville next week to their 2021 Reimagined New Georgia Economy Tour.
The Georgia Chamber is hosting a series of safe, in-person planning events known collectively as the Reimagined New Georgia Economy Tour. Presented by Wells Fargo, the Reimagined New Georgia Economy Tour will gather input and data from all regions of the state to prepare a planning strategy for the future. Next week’s stops include Cordele, Albany and Thomasville to cover regions 8 and 10 of the state.
“Our goal with the Reimagined Tour is to listen and collect information from hard-working Georgians that can help us plan a more resilient economy,” Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark said in a news release. “In 2016, we conducted a similar tour that identified key trends Georgia would face in the coming years. With the onset of COVID-19, factors that were to evolve over 10 years, rapidly took shape in 2020, demanding a re-evaluation of what we would need to consider in our planning for the next decade. This reimagined strategy will deliver some of those answers and help us prepare for the future.”
These events are free and open to the public. Tour dates, by region, will be added to the Chamber's landing page at gachamber.com/reimaginedtour throughout the year. Visit www.gachamber.com/events to register for a region’s tour stop and check back frequently to view updated location stops and dates as they become available.
The tour stop in Albany is planned for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Chehaw Creekside Education Center.
