THOMASVILLE – CSX Transportation has notified the city of Thomasville of scheduled maintenance and repairs on the railroad crossing along East Pinetree Boulevard between Remington Avenue and Pine Lake Drive beginning May 20.
“According to the information provided to the city of Thomasville, the East Pinetree Boulevard railroad crossing between Remington Avenue and Pine Lake Drive will be temporarily closed,” Chris White, the city’s executive director of utilities, said in a news release. “CSX expects the crossings to be closed for approximately three days. These dates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.”
The city will provide updates on this scheduled work as it is made available from CSX. Travelers in the area are encouraged to exercise caution while utilizing detours, be aware of potential traffic delays or select an alternate route.
For more information about the CSX maintenance and repairs, call the CSX Transportation Department at (229) 262-4394.
