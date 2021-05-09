THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville’s Financial Services Division was recently awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award. The award is in recognition of the city’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
“It is an honor for our Financial Services Division to be acknowledged by GFOA with the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting for the 19th consecutive year,” city Chief Financial Officer Ashley Cason said. “The annual goal of our division is to provide consistent and transparent accounting procedures while preparing comprehensive financial reports.”
The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles.
“The CAFR allows us to provide critical information regarding the overall financial condition of our local government,” Cason said. “Through the report, we are able to demonstrate both accountability and stewardship of the revenues collected and the use of funds by the city of Thomasville.”
The Certificate of Achievement Program Special Review Committee of the GFOA, which comprises individuals with expertise in public sector financial reporting, is responsible for reviewing CAFR’s and selecting the organizations that have earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence.
“There are 19,005 cities, towns and villages in the United States, and only 2,100 of them were recognized for their excellence in financial reporting,” City Manager Alan Carson said. “This award reflects the standard that our Financial Services Division sets for providing accountability, consistency, transparency, and fiscal responsibility of the city’s revenues and usage of funds. We are grateful for the consistent level of excellence provided by the talented members of our Financial Services team under the leadership of Ashley Cason.”
For more information about the city of Thomasville’s Financial Services Division or the city of Thomasville’s CAFR, visit Thomasville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.